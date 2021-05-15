Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 954,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

