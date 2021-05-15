V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. V.F. reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

