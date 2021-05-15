V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.