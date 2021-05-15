Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

