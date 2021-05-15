Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Oracle by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 111,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

