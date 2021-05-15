Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 658,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,133. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

