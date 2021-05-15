Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

