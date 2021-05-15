Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

