Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

