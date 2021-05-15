Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.86 ($118.66).

VAR1 stock opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Varta has a 1-year low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.63.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

