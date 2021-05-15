VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.73. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 10,562 shares trading hands.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.