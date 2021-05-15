Veil Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,782.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $63,782.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

