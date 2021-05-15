Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.38.

VCYT stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,759,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

