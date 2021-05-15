Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.