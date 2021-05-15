Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 554 ($7.24).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 347.60 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 548.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

