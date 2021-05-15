Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $124.79 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $124,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,108.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.66 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,056.22.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.