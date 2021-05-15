Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.89% of Choice Hotels International worth $112,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders have sold a total of 66,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

