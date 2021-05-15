Vicus Capital Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Southern were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

