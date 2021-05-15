Vicus Capital Has $174,000 Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

ACB opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

