Vidya Price Reaches $0.31 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Vidya has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,449 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.