View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$80 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

VIEW opened at $6.31 on Friday. View has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

