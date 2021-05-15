Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €95.41 ($112.25) on Thursday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.49 and a 200 day moving average of €85.53.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.