Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.