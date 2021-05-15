Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.34 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Integer by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

