Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $151.91 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.