VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.994 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.760-1.760 EPS.

NYSE VMW traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $164.30. 875,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.84.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

