Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. 355,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,945. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

