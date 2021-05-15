Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00007430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $810.77 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

