Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.580–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $618 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.81 million.Vroom also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58-0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.