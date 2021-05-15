W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $185,113,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $467.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.44 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.