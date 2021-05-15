WABnetwork Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $285,112.94 and $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.