Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

May 15th, 2021

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

