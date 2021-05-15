Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

