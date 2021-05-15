Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €185.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

ETR:BC8 opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

