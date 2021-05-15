Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.