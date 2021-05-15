Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

