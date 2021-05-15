Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

