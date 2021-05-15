Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $98.54 on Friday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

