Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,120 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

