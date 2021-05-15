Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 843 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,728,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,069,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,011,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

