Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $82,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.