Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $521.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.38. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,344.25 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

