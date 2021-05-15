Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

