Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 215 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $23.11 on Friday, hitting $569.72. 6,465,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $314.96 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

