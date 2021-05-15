Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,415 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

