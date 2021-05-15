Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,268,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $373,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 22,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.68 on Friday, reaching $315.94. 19,245,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517,070. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $204.12 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

