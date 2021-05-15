Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

