Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in National CineMedia by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

