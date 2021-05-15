Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,696,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and have sold 441,660 shares valued at $26,745,312. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

