WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.29.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.33.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.